Despite the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision invalidating Gov. Evers’ Stay at Home Order, operations have not changed for Wisconsin State Parks.
An annual park pass is required for entry into all of Wisconsin’s state parks. Passes can be purchased online or by phone 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily at 1-888-305-0398. Passes cannot be purchased that the properties.
All restrooms and facilities including towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations and concession buildings remain closed.
Capacity limits are in place. Some properties may temporarily limit additional visitors from entering the park. Check capacity before you head out here. Properties are closed Wednesday’s for maintenance and upkeep.
The following properties remained closed to the public at this time:
- Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area
- Pewits Nest State Natural Area
- Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area
- Dells of The Wisconsin River state natural area
Camping at Wisconsin’s state parks remains closed through May 26.
