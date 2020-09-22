If Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order mandating face coverings expires without a replacement on Sept. 28, Rock County Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval is prepared to issue a local order requiring face coverings.
A Rock County Public Health Department news release issued Tuesday said face coverings are a proven, effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 without having much impact on most people's day-to-day lives.
"COVID-19 is not only a threat to public health but also our economy,” said Sandoval in the news release. “Widespread use of face coverings will slow the spread of COVID-19, allowing businesses to stay open, jobs to be available, and our economy to move forward.”
According to the news release, the local order would likely be similar to the statewide order that has been in place since Aug. 1: Rock County residents ages 5 and older would be required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in enclosed spaces with anyone who is not part of their household. Face coverings would also be required when residents are outdoors and not able to maintain physical distancing. The order would include exceptions to the requirement, such as when eating, drinking, or swimming. People with health conditions or disabilities who are not able to safely wear a face covering would be exempt from the requirement.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website at www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.
