A news release sent Aug. 14 by the office of Ways and Means Republican Leader Kevin Brady outlines how paying the unemployed through President Trump's Executive Order works:
On Aug. 13, FEMA issued more detailed guidance for President Trump’s Aug. 8 Executive Order taking action to provide resources to those whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
FEMA is assisting in providing benefits from the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), to empower states to deliver continued financial relief to Americans who are unemployed due to COVID-19.
- States must apply to the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program by Sept. 10.
- State Unemployment Insurance agencies will distribute benefits. The program is being run by FEMA in collaboration with DOL, with benefits going out through state agencies.
The extra benefits are retroactive to Aug. 1.
States have two options:
1) States can offer UI claimants an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits without spending any additional state dollars.
(FEMA has said they will match funding by considering the aggregate amount of existing state funding used to pay regular state unemployment benefits.)
2) States can offer claimants $400 by adding $100 in benefits through their own separate state funds or Coronavirus Relief Funds.
All claimants under both regular state UI and the expanded CARES Act programs, such as those covering self-employed and gig workers, will be eligible for the extra benefit as long as they are receiving at least $100 a week as their normal benefit.
Claimants must self-certify that they are unemployed due to COVID.
States may use up to 5% for administration and for systems changes, also subject to match.
How long will the funding last?
Funding will continue until the earlier of:
1) FEMA has expended $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF),
2) The DRF balance reaches $25 billion,
3) Enactment of legislation providing supplemental Federal unemployment compensation, or similar compensation, for unemployed individuals due to COVID-19, or
4) December 27, 2020.
FEMA expects this additional $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund to last about 5-6 weeks, depending on how many states participate.
To put this in perspective, in just the month of July, the extra $600/week cost $80 billion and has cost nearly $254 billion since it started in April. More than 30 million people are currently claiming UI benefits.
Resources:
DOL Guidance – Unemployment Insurance Program Letter No. 27-20
DOL Press Release –Announces Guidance For The Lost Wages Assistance Program To Provide Needed Relief To Americans
FEMA Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance Fact Sheet
