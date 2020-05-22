Fifteen people have now died in Rock County due to complications related to COVID-19.
The Rock County Health Department shared numbers that were updated as of 2 p.m. May 22.
Confirmed positive cases:
- 14,396 in Wisconsin
- 520 in Rock County, an increase of 27 from May 21
Deaths due to complications:
- 496 in Wisconsin
- 15 in Rock County
Negative tests:
- 5,301 (minimum) negative tests in Rock County, 593 of those being reported today.
The morning of May 22, Rock County hospitals: Mercyhealth, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital- Janesville, Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, and Beloit Health System are providing in-patient care for 20 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of one from yesterday.
Hospital census changes frequently.
For more information visit www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth for additional local COVID-19 information updated daily.
