A $25 million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP), designed to provide direct rental assistance for rent payments, security deposits, and other services for program eligible individuals, is now being offered to area residents. The program is funded by the CARES Act, and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) along with the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association.
On March 27, Governor Evers directed Secretary-designee Palm to prohibit landlords from serving notice terminating tenancy. The temporary ban expires on May 26. While state and federal benefits may help soften the blow, they are not expected to cover all expenses a family must manage.
The Division of Energy, Housing, and Community Resources will partner with the Community Action Program Association, a trusted community partner, to provide direct assistance to residents of Wisconsin administering the funding. The $25 million will be allocated to agencies across the state for residents to apply to determine if they meet income and need eligibility.
In general, eligible applicants must be an adult Wisconsin resident with a household income at or below 80% of the county median income in the month of or prior to the application date. Eligible costs include direct financial assistance for rent owed and/or security deposits, up to $3,000. The program will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and the program will expire once CARES funding is exhausted.
Applications for the program will start on June 8. At that time, Rock County applicants may contact (608) 313-1337, while those residing in the other five southwest counties (Green, Lafayette, Grant, Iowa and Richland) may call (608) 935-2326, Ext. 203.
