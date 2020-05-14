Last night the conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court tossed aside Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order. Sen. Janis Ringhand issued the following statement on the decision:
“It is unfortunate that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has politicized this public health crisis. Governor Evers crafted his Safer at Home order after consulting with medical doctors and public health officials with the goal of protecting the citizens of our great state from COVID-19. Partisan judges and politicians are not public health experts and they have thrown the state into chaos. I urge everyone to be cautious and practice safe distancing in order keep the virus from exploding throughout the state. Be safe and be strong. We are Wisconsin and we will get through this.”
