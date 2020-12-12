Rock County has been awarded a $74,489 Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) grant from the federal government. The EFSP funding is Federal funding awarded through the Department of Homeland Security.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be 1) private, voluntary nonprofits with a voluntary board or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice non-discrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
The Local Board of the EFSP is facilitated by Mary Fanning-Penny, President & CEO of United Way Blackhawk Region and consists of representatives from the faith community, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, ECHO, Family Services of S.W.A.N.I., Rock County government, and The Salvation Army Rock County. This Local Board is responsible for recommending how the funds will be distributed to local service agencies in the area.
Eligible agencies encouraged to apply. For more information and application, visit liveunitedbr.org/efsp. The deadline for applications to be received is Thursday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.