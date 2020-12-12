Rock County has been awarded a $74,489 Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) grant from the federal government. The EFSP funding is Federal funding awarded through the Department of Homeland Security.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be 1) private, voluntary nonprofits with a voluntary board or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice non-discrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

The Local Board of the EFSP is facilitated by Mary Fanning-Penny, President & CEO of United Way Blackhawk Region and consists of representatives from the faith community, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, ECHO, Family Services of S.W.A.N.I., Rock County government, and The Salvation Army Rock County. This Local Board is responsible for recommending how the funds will be distributed to local service agencies in the area.

Eligible agencies encouraged to apply. For more information and application, visit liveunitedbr.org/efsp. The deadline for applications to be received is Thursday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m.

Load comments