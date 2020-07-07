With the expansion of non-essential surgeries, procedures, and outpatient clinic visits, Rock County hospitals and clinics are slowly easing visitor policies implemented in March.
Beloit Health System
Limited visitors, with a few exceptions, will be allowed to enter the hospital or clinics. All visitors meeting exception criteria must be screened and pass a health screening process before entering. Exceptions include:
• Pediatric patients: two visitors at a time
• Pregnancy, women in labor or newly delivered: one visitor at a time
• End of life situations: evaluated on a case-by-case basis
• One visitor per outpatient procedure/surgery is permitted
• Unless and escort is required for cognitively disabled or physically impaired patients, escort must wait in vehicle.
Staff and hospitals patients are not permitted to provide oversight to visitors who cannot care for themselves. Visitors should refrain from bringing any items (e.g. personal, food, beverage, flowers, etc.) to patients, unless medically necessary.
Edgerton Hospital
Beginning July 1, Edgerton Hospital allows visitors back to the hospitals with the following restrictions:
• Only one appointed visitor per patient (this will be the same person for the duration).
• Patients may not have multiple, different visitors at any time.
• Visitors must be screened at the main entrance.
• All visitors must wear a facial covering that extends over their nose and mouth.
• Visitors must be 16 years or older for inpatient.
• A minor may accompany a parent/guardian to an appointment if absolutely necessary.
Community education and classes resume July 1 with the following restrictions:
• Each class will need to have a minimal number of attendees.
• Attendees will be met at the front doors and screened prior to class.
• Guests are asked to bring their own masks.
Mercyhealth
• Adult patients: one designated visitor per day, upon approval
• Pediatric patients (inpatient): two designated visitors upon approval
• Women in labor: one designated visitor, upon approval
• Adult patients undergoing surgery/procedure: one designated visitor, upon approval
• Emergency Room: one designated visitor, upon approval
• Exceptions may be made during special circumstances, including end of life.
Mercyhealth returns to its visiting hour schedule, now 7am to 7 pm, 7 days per week. All visitors must:
• Screen negative for fever and be asymptomatic of flu-like and other respiratory-related symptoms
• Wear a face covering, get a temperature check upon entering and respect social distancing.
Visitor restrictions (zero-visitor policy) remain in place for any patient who is being treated for COVID-19 or under investigation for COVID. Modifications will be made in collaboration with the clinical team for special circumstances.
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville
• Now allowing one visitor (ages 18+) to accompany patients receiving care at St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville, with the exception of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation for COVID-19.
• Two visitors (ages 18+) are permitted for pediatric patients and for Family Birth
Suites patients who are in labor or have delivered. Only one support person may be present in the patient room at a given time and masks must be worn.
Dean Medical Group – Janesville East
• One support person for pediatric patients.
• One support person for patients with ObGyn ultrasound appointments.
• One support person for patients with pre-operative appointments.
• One support person for patients with post-surgical rehabilitation/physical therapy appointments.
• Exceptions will continue to be made during special circumstances, including end of life, and must be arranged with a nursing leader.
All visitors are required to:
• Wear a facial covering that extends over their nose and mouth while in the hospital, including while in the patient room.
• Complete a health screening before being approved to go to a patient room.
• Perform hand hygiene before entering a patient room and after having any contact
with respiratory secretions, including after using and properly disposing of used
facial tissues.
• Wear the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), as instructed by our
caregivers.
• Encouraged to remain in the patient room during the duration of their visit and will
be encouraged to bring supplies they need for the day to avoid movement within the
hospital (such as reading materials, food, drinks, etc.).
The cafeteria is not open to visitors at this time.
