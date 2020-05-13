On May 13, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to overturn Emergency Order 28, the Safer At Home Order.
Even though the court ruled in this way, the Rock County Public Health Department advises and encourages all Rock County residents to continue to voluntarily comply with the Safer at Home Order. This includes continuing to:
- Avoid non-essential travel;
- Maintain at least 6 feet distance between yourself and others when you do have to leave home;
- Limit physical contact to those within your household;
- Wash your hands frequently.
Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 and the continued public health threat this virus poses to our community, it is critical to the safety of our residents that all of us continue to follow these guidelines. The Rock County Public Health Department will continue to keep you up to date on information that impacts our community.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website, www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.
