Milton resident John Schultz stood on his front porch to join Americans across the nation by playing “Taps” at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.
A small group of friends and neighbors sat lawn chairs distanced from one another on East High Street. All were wearing masks or some kind of face covering.
They listened to him play the 24-note bugle call played at military funerals and ceremonies. Schultz, a 1981 music education major, had never played “Taps” on Memorial Day before, but this Memorial Day was like no other.
Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs called on people across Wisconsin to play “Taps” at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day as part of the National Moment of Remembrance. The annual event asks Americans to pause for a duration of one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the United States. Participants were encouraged sound “Taps” from their home, font yard or porch.
With most picnics, parades and services canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, CBS News “On the Road” correspondent Steve Hartman teaming with retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva also encouraged Americans to keep the spirit of the holiday alive.
They too asked veterans, musicians, teachers and students of all abilities and ages to sound “Taps.” Hartman and Villanueva hoped that the nationwide event will offer an opportunity to pause for a moment to pay tribute to fallen service members and victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
Schultz majored in music education and said his main instrument is trombone. He also plays drums and is a drummer in a Jimmy Buffet cover band.
Although this is the first time Schultz played “Taps” on Memorial Day, now that the word is out that he can play, it might not be the last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.