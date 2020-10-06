The Wisconsin Department of Health Services suggests getting creative with trick-or-treating:
“If your community hosts trick-or-treating this year, do it more safely,” the DHS website says.
Here are just a few ideas:
- Leave individual grab bags (or paper cups) filled with goodies outside your door for children to take.
- If you can, watch and wave to trick-or-treaters through a window.
- Or, leave Halloween treats outside the door where friends and loved ones live for a contact-free way of celebrating.
- DHS recommends avoiding going house to house and having in-person contact.
More ideas can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community.htm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.