The Wisconsin Department of Health Services suggests getting creative with trick-or-treating:

“If your community hosts trick-or-treating this year, do it more safely,” the DHS website says.

Here are just a few ideas:

  • Leave individual grab bags (or paper cups) filled with goodies outside your door for children to take.
  • If you can, watch and wave to trick-or-treaters through a window.
  • Or, leave Halloween treats outside the door where friends and loved ones live for a contact-free way of celebrating.
  • DHS recommends avoiding going house to house and having in-person contact.

More ideas can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community.htm.

