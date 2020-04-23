On April 23 the Rock County Public Health Department started reporting the number of recovered COVID-19 cases, using a preliminary definition for recovery. On the first day of reporting, that number is two.
According to the health department, a person is considered recovered if it has been at least 30 days since they tested positive for COVID-19 (based on the date the health department received the laboratory report) and they have reported no symptoms for at least 72 hours to a public health nurse.
A news release from the department said: “It’s tough to know for sure when someone recovering and isolating at home has recovered from COVID-19. Because the majority of COVID-19 patients are able to recover at home, there isn’t a way to systematically capture when every single person gets better. Recovery from COVID-19 can take time, and varies by person. Some may never fully “recover,” or feel exactly as they did before becoming infected with the virus. Nationwide, there are many instances of people recovering from symptoms and several days later experiencing symptoms again, making determining who has recovered even more complicated.”
The health department said the definition is subject to change as the county collaborates with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on a universal definition of COVID-19 recovery.
