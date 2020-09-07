University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson today issued this statement:

“Chancellor Blank is taking prudent steps to mitigate outbreaks by limiting student gatherings. Like other universities throughout the nation, UW-Madison is taking aggressive actions to adapt to the circumstances informed by its testing strategies. We knew there would most likely be an increase in early cases and today's decision, while inconvenient to students, is necessary. UW System will continue to work with all its campuses to address specific circumstances as they arise."

Load comments