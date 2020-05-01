Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever, defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°F
- Subjective fever, for example if a person feels unusually warm to the touch, or reports sensations similar to previous experiences of fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills)
- Muscle aches (myalgia)
- New loss of taste or smell
Wisconsin’s goal, and the key to turning the dial through the Badger Bounce Back Plan, is being able to test everyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, conduct contact tracing, and get those who have been exposed to the virus in quarantine to thwart the spread.
For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage, or follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.
