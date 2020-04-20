Preliminary numbers for Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims reveal the impact COVID-19 has had on individuals and the economy both locally and throughout the state and nation.
A quick scan of weeks 12-15 (March 15-April 12) from 2019 compared to 2020 shows the drastic jump in UI numbers.
Rock County went from 8,677 in 2019 to 16,252 in 2020.
Statewide, total UI claims for weeks 12-15, 2019 were 336,504, while in 2020 claims totaled 618,082.
In the first four days of week 16 (Sunday through Wednesday, April 12-15), in 2019 there were 3,245 UI claims filed (daily totals of 764, 1,130, 705, and 646), while in 2020 for that same four-day period, 37,659 claims (6,198, 14,053, 9,069, and 8,339) were filed.
SWWDB CEO Rhonda Suda cautions that these are preliminary numbers provided by Wisconsin’s Division of Unemployment and change slightly.
“This crisis is placing huge burdens on families, businesses and our state and local resources," she said. "The unemployment numbers reflect this. Keep yourself and families safe. Stay home. When applying for unemployment, be patient yet persistent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.