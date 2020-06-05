University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is asking Gov. Tony Evers and state lawmakers for a line of credit, fewer regulations and the ability to begin classes early in the fall.
Cross in a letter sent June 3 to Evers and Republican legislative leaders asked the state leaders to convene a special legislative session to make the changes to state law Cross says will allow the university system to better respond to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
"As we plan for fall semester, our universities are determined to find creative solutions to safely deliver quality education to students on-campus and through alternative delivery models. However, we face significant financial and operational challenges that are made much worse by the ever-changing nature of the pandemic," Cross wrote.
But a top Republican leaders quickly raised doubts the Legislature would pass such changes.
"Some of these ideas are items that the UW System has been pushing for, even prior to the pandemic," Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement. "The Senate has had concerns in the past about lack of financial oversight. These are complicated issues that I’ll be discussing with our caucus before determining if it’s necessary to move forward."
Kit Beyer, spokeswoman for Republican Robin Vos, said the Assembly speaker intends to discuss the proposal with his caucus as well.
The Evers administration proposed a coronavirus relief bill in March that would have provided some of the flexibility sought by Cross, according to spokeswoman Britt Cudaback.
"The governor's legislative proposal would have provided flexibilities for state agencies and the public, but unfortunately Republican leadership didn't include the governor's proposals in their bill," she said. "We will continue to work with UW System and other state agencies, and encourage the Legislature to get back to work."
The university system has been hit hard by the pandemic, with revenue falling off a cliff because students left campus, room and board fees were refunded, and social and athletic events were canceled.
At the same time, campuses are facing rising costs to create a safe environment for students to learn.
Cross is asking lawmakers to change state law to provide the system with a line of credit to use if unforeseen costs related to the system's virus response arise. He said doing so would allow our campuses "to use a tool, available to the private sector and other public and private institutions of higher education, to assist with our cash flow."
The fall semester also could start early if lawmakers agree. Cross said he wants classes to resume earlier than September because health experts expect a spike in virus cases to occur in late fall.
"Many institutions want to start classes early and use an expedited schedule to get through the entire semester by Thanksgiving," he said.
Cross also is asking lawmakers to lift reporting requirements, which he said would save money and free staff to handle other tasks.
