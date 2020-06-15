Starting on June 1, FoodShare eligibility was extended to additional students.
Under the new program eligibility rules, students are now eligible for FoodShare benefits as long as they are enrolled in a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program designed to be completed in four years or less. The CTE program needs to prepare students for employment in a current or emerging profession, such as nursing, engineering, hospitality and teaching. This includes students taking remedial courses in basic adult education, literacy, or English as a Second Language (ESL).
The goal of this additional FoodShare student eligibility is to reduce food insecurity concerns individuals may experience while getting an education.
Before June 1, only students enrolled in a two-year program (associate degree or certification) were eligible for FoodShare. Other states such as Oregon, Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina have expanded their student eligibility policies in similar ways. Unless students meet a different exemption, those enrolled in a Masters or other higher degree programs beyond the bachelor’s level remain ineligible for FoodShare benefits.
For more information, contact the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) at (608) 314-3300, Ext. 351.
