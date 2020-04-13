The University of Wisconsin System on April 13 announced a series of changes to admissions policies that will make it easier for students to enroll this fall.
The changes include reducing the undergraduate application fee effective immediately, accepting unofficial high school transcripts for admission consideration, and holding students harmless for changes in admissions testing, grading formats, and other standard requirements.
Students seeking to learn more about the 13 universities that comprise the UW System and get information on campus admissions practices can visit the UW HELP website (https://uwhelp.wisconsin.edu/). UW HELP will also be offering a variety of virtual services to students such as virtual one-on-one consultations and online office hours to help students complete their applications.
In response to recent educational disruptions, UW universities are also taking the following steps to provide even greater access for students:
- An immediate reduction of the $50 per university undergraduate application fee to $25 for Summer 2020 and beyond (with the exception of UW-Madison).
- Making application fee waivers available for students experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Students who need a fee waiver simply need to contact the UW university to which they are applying and request one.
- Acceptance of unofficial transcripts for admission consideration and additional flexibilities in submitting other application materials.
- Holding students harmless for circumstances out of their control such as the cancellation of ACT or SAT testing dates, or a high school or college moving to a pass-fail grading system.
- Taking campus visit programs online and providing virtual tours.
Many UW universities are still accepting applications for the Summer and Fall 2020 terms. Consistent with the long-standing UW System admissions policy, UW universities will continue to review each student’s application individually through a holistic and comprehensive review.
