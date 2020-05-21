The Milton citywide revaluation scheduled for 2020 will be delayed for a minimum of one year.
The city council at its May 19 meeting unanimously agreed to the recommendation made by city staff.
As the coronavirus shutdown entered a second month, city staff became concerned with the longer term impact on real estate prices, said Finance Director/Treasurer Dan Nelson in a memo to the mayor and city council.
“Staff became increasingly concerned about creating additional uncertainty for the residents of Milton,” noted a May 21 city of Milton news release. “Although, revaluations are a tax neutral process, staff recognized there is always a time gap between the establishment of new property values from a revaluation and its corresponding effect on a resident’s tax bill.”
Therefore, the news release said city staff recommended that the 2020 citywide revaluation be delayed for a minimum of one year.
City staff will work with Musser Appraisal to amend the city’s contract with Musser Appraisal to add $12,000 in recognition of work already started and to spread the existing contract over 2021-2022.
The city news release included several comments.
City Administrator Al Hulick noted, “There is a great deal of uncertainty in the marketplace in terms of valuations.”
Additionally, he noted, “Many residents may be facing hardships and anxiety they have never experienced before and the city wanted to do its part in alleviating some of their anxiety when possible.”
Mayor Anissa Welch stated, “I am concerned that many citizens may be at their capacity to handle uncertainty and the city understands and empathizes with those concerns.”
Council member Theresa Rusch stated, “The city recognizes the hardships that some citizens may be facing and this is one area the City has control over, and, therefore, I believe this is a prudent move for the City to take.”
Council member Bill Wilson noted, “What this action does, is it buys certainty for our citizens.”
With the delay of the citywide revaluation, the news release states the city will only undertake its standard “maintenance” activities involved with assessments. Maintenance entails adjustments based only on sales, improvements and building permit issuances.
The news release states the city will reevaluate the possibility of undertaking a citywide revaluation in 2021 or 2022 once there is more clarity in the marketplace and within the local, regional and national economy.
