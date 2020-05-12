The difference between isolation and quarantine has to do with whether or not the individual has confirmed disease. Anyone that is a confirmed case must be isolated. Anyone that has a known exposure to a positive case, or is awaiting test results is quarantined. If a quarantined individual is tested and confirmed to have disease, they would then be in isolation. Very often these two terms are used interchangeable; which is not accurate and can cause confusion. For more information please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/index.html and https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/diagnosed.htm
Isolation or quarantine?
Rebecca Kanable
