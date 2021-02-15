According to the CDC, wearing a second mask on top of a first mask (to create a “double mask”) can:
• Improve fit by pressing the inner mask closer to the face, thereby reducing the amount of air that leaks around the edges of the masks.
• Improve filtration by adding more layers of material to reduce the number of respiratory droplets containing the virus that come through the masks.
One way to do this is to wear a medical procedure mask underneath a cloth mask.
A recent study conducted in a laboratory found that this “double mask” combination provided much better protection to the wearer and to others as compared with a cloth mask by itself or a medical procedure mask by itself. It was estimated that the better fit achieved by combining these two mask types, specifically a cloth mask over a medical procedure mask, could reduce a wearer’s exposure by up to 90%. The CDC reported the results Feb. 10.
While double masking can be beneficial, not all masks should be doubled. The CDC does not recommend using two disposable masks or KN95 masks.
The CDC on Feb. 13 updated its guidance at cdc.gov with "Improve the Fit and Filtration of Your Mask to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19.
