Donation helps cemetery purchase flags
Members of the Milton Junction Cemetery Association including Sandy Kunkel, Bob Barker, Vice President Jenny Lukas, Pat Cameron, Barb Nardi, Secretary-Treasurer Becky Whitney, President Tom Kunkel, Harold Whitney met representatives from the Veterans of American Motorcycle Club at the cemetery Saturday to accept a $1,000 donation for "Let's Raise the Flags." In the photo is one of many flags that will line both sides of the main driveway entrance for veteran's events and the Fourth of July. 

 Rebecca Kanable

The Veterans of America Motorcycle Club based in Racine was in Milton on Saturday to present a $1,000 donation to the Milton Junction Cemetery Association for the “Let’s Raise the Flags” campaign.

The association’s goal was to raise enough money to line both sides of the main driveway entrance for events such as the annual Memorial Day ceremony, the 4th of July, Veterans Day, and as a respectful salute at the funeral of a veteran.

For over 30 years, Veterans of American’s MC has devoted its energy to advocate for area veterans and host many fundraising events during the year to earn funds to help others. This group of veterans includes motorcycle enthusiasts who are proud to have served their country, continue to honor America’s flag, and look for opportunities to show respect to their country and the rights of all citizens.

The Milton Junction Cemetery Association is grateful to Veterans of America MC, and many local and area citizens who stepped forward to purchase a flag, and Big Radio, which also made a donation.

