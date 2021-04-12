The Veterans of America Motorcycle Club based in Racine was in Milton on Saturday to present a $1,000 donation to the Milton Junction Cemetery Association for the “Let’s Raise the Flags” campaign.
The association’s goal was to raise enough money to line both sides of the main driveway entrance for events such as the annual Memorial Day ceremony, the 4th of July, Veterans Day, and as a respectful salute at the funeral of a veteran.
For over 30 years, Veterans of American’s MC has devoted its energy to advocate for area veterans and host many fundraising events during the year to earn funds to help others. This group of veterans includes motorcycle enthusiasts who are proud to have served their country, continue to honor America’s flag, and look for opportunities to show respect to their country and the rights of all citizens.
The Milton Junction Cemetery Association is grateful to Veterans of America MC, and many local and area citizens who stepped forward to purchase a flag, and Big Radio, which also made a donation.
