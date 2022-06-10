For more than 35 years beginning in 1912, the Milton College Glee Club was a major source of entertainment in Milton and surrounding communities in a time before radio, television or movie houses.
The Milton College Glee Club was formally organized in the Philomathean Room in Whitford Hall in 1912 by professor Leman Stringer, who established the standards that made the organization respected and popular. The club was a musical and entertainment group that grew in popularity throughout the life of the college.
A photo of the club’s charter members numbered 12 participants and the all-male club grew steadily, rising to more than 30 members during the 1920s and ‘30s.
Stringer was assisted in founding the club by professor A.E. Whitford. Other faculty also contributed to the club’s early success. They included Dr. Jurius Maxson Stillman and William C. Daland.
The first glee club tour in 1913 included a home concert and programs at Albion, Elm Grove and Darien as well as a two-day trip to Illinois.
People flocked to see glee club performances. In 1912, none of the mass entertainment media had yet appeared. It would be another 15 years before radio broadcasting and the motion picture would begin to exert its influence on the tastes and habits of the general public. Thus, music was performed live and people had to venture outside the home for entertainment. The glee club filled that entertainment need for many people.
The group’s repertoire was varied. It performed spirituals, which grew out of Stringer’s childhood experiences in southern Illinois where his father employed large numbers of Black workers on his farm.
The “stunt” became a popular tradition to which members looked forward to performing. The stunt generally came in the middle of the program as an entertaining, humorous interlude between the heavier and lighter musical portions of the concert. Perhaps it would be a spoof of grand opera, a brief “hammed-up” version of “The Mikado” or some other form of musical satire cleverly created by the club.
The stunt often gave members of the club an excuse to dress as women, sometimes in a rather convincing manner. One story is told of an impersonation that was so convincing that it led to an invitation for a date by an audience member after the show. Whatever the stunt, it was always a popular feature that generated a mood of relaxed and informal rapport with the audience.
Club tours also provided interesting anecdotes. On one visit to Battle Creek, Michigan, the club toured the Kellogg plant and serenaded Dr. W.K. Kellogg in his private office. Several weeks after the club’s return to Milton, Stringer received a large carton containing 100 individual-size boxes of Kellogg’s toasted corn flakes, each enclosed in a special wrapping with the message, “Packed expressly for Milton College Glee Club, Milton, Wisconsin.”
Concerts included venues in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. Members traveled by train, and one member recalled how on combination freight/passenger train moved so slowly that some men got off the train and walked. In the early 1920s private automobiles began to be used, in 1923 buses were hired, and by 1930, private autos were the exclusive mode of transportation.
The average concert season included 12 to 15 appearances. The season traditionally concluded with the annual dinner at Rogers’ Soda Parlor for “fun, food, and fellowship” and the annual business meeting. Rogers’ Soda Parlor was located where Natalie’s Parkview Café now calls home along Milton’s Parkview Drive.
Club members earned a share of the net profits for the season. Complete financial records for the 1922-23 season show a per-member dividend of $14.49. Total income was $1,231.95 with expenditures amounting to $942.17.
What might have been the earliest appearance of the glee club on radio was in 1924 at WMAQ, the Chicago Daily News Station. Large numbers of Milton alumni and friends tuned in to hear the broadcast.
In 1933, Stringer began turning the club over to an assistant conductor in order to winter in warmer climates. Former member Maurice Sayre was the first to be appointed, followed by Kenneth Babcock in 1934. The practice of appointing a student conductor of the club was started the next year. In 1938, Bernhardt Westlund became the conductor of the club, remaining until 1945.
Stringer, quite appropriately, directed the final glee club concert in 1946.
Through the 1950s, the college music department organized reunion concerts for alumni members of the school’s once-great glee clubs.