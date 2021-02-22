With January and February soon behind us, a couple of outdoor activities will return to The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St.
Parking Lot Bingo is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 9, 18, 22 and 31. If it’s too cold or snowing bingo will be canceled that day. As you arrive in the parking lot, you will be given instructions and a bingo sheet. Daubers are available if you don’t have one, but bring something like a clipboard or a book to put under the bingo sheet. Tune your radio to 90.3 FM (This information will be on the instruction sheet.). When you have a bingo, beep your horn or wave your arms and someone will come to your car with a small cash prize. Please stay in your car the entire time. There is no cost to participate.
The book and puzzle exchange will return Wednesday, March 10. Stop by the front driveway between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., if you would like to stock up or pick up a few books or puzzles. A table of books and puzzles will be set up outside. Pull up in front of the building or into the parking lot. Return items in sometime in the future or share with others. If you have items to return or donate, The Gathering Place could use newer books and puzzles. Books should be three years old or newer. Program director Sue Eckert said, “We’ve gone through a lot over this past winter and lockdown.” If the weather is OK, she will put DVDs out as part of the exchange
And, of course, drive-thru meals continue to be available.
Rock County Council on Aging Nutrition Program Supervisor Linda Hardie said those interested in reserving meals should call her at (608) 757-5474.
Meals are available for pickup at The Gathering Place at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The dining centers are closed so meals are distributed in a drive-thru format.
Anyone 60 or older, regardless of income can reserve a meal no later than noon of the prior business day. The suggested donation is $4.
Home-delivered meals are available for those who are homebound.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.