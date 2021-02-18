Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WI DHS) in collaboration with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is conducting follow-up interviews to identify risk factors for COVID-19 transmission at workplaces. State contact tracers will be calling eligible participants.
If you receive a call from the state contact tracers asking about your workplace, it is not a scam. Contact tracers may ask your date of birth for identification purposes, but will not ask for any financial or insurance information. We ask that you answer their questions to the best of your ability.
This information will help increase knowledge about the spread of COVID-19 in workplace settings
