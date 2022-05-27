The spring of 1997 brought the beginning of one of the most significant additions to the community of Milton with the groundbreaking for Schilberg Park, a 35-plus acre park along High Street near Milton High School. The June 5, 1997, edition of the Milton Courier reported the following on its front page:
“There were smiles all around Tuesday morning along High Street with the official groundbreaking of Schilberg Park, the multi-use recreational facility destined to become the gleaming jewel of the Milton community.
“Wally and Faye Schilberg gathered with family members and city officials to officially begin construction of the 37-acre park complex.
“‘This is a great day for Milton,’ Schools Superintendent Jon Platts told a crowd of about 30 people at the casual ceremony. ‘This is a project that all the community needs to be proud of.’
“Indeed, the complex will go a long way toward providing badly needed space for the city’s recreation programs and the school district’s athletic teams. ...
“Milton’s field of dreams is becoming a reality due to a substantial donation by the Schilberg family to the Milton Fund in December 1996. The Schilbergs made the donation with the intention of developing a park complex close to the high school.”
1997, 25 years ago
An early-morning fire killed more than 200 ducks and six endangered geese while it blazed through several farm buildings at the Kidder Game Farm along County N, 3 miles north of Milton. The fire fully engulfed two brooder houses that sheltered an estimated 200 to 300 ducks, according to Clark Kidder. Officials have yet to determine a cause of the blaze.
A collaborative effort between the state of Wisconsin and city officials has resulted in a New England firm’s decision to locate a 19,000-square-foot plant in Milton’s Eastside Industrial Park. On May 20, Gov. Tommy Thompson and Commerce Secretary William McCoshen announced that Massachusetts-based New England Extrusions, Inc. has chosen Milton as the site for its Midwest expansion.
Lindsey Kildow, daughter of former Milton resident Al Kildow, claimed her spot among downhill ski racing elite after completing her first season of competing in the Alpine ski racing circuit.
1987, 35 years ago
Two Janesville businessmen made a formal request to change park zoning with the intent of locating a Hardee’s franchise at the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 26 on land that is currently located in the southeast corner of South Goodrich Park. A public hearing was scheduled for early June.
A rally featuring a three-run homer by Mark Schliem helped the Milton High School baseball team defeat Waterford and claim the Southern Lakes Conference crown.
Plans were released by the city of Milton for the design of a new car wash on South John Paul Road to be constructed by Henry Lukas.
Pat Reis and Alice Rafter were named prom king and queen at Milton High School.
Sentencing for Milton businessman Emanuele Palazzolo was delayed for at least a month following his conviction in a 17-defendant mass trial in New York in what became known as the Pizza Connection.
1972, 50 years ago
A television crew from New Zealand visited Milton to work on a documentary about small-town life in the United States. Milton was chosen because a town of the same name and similar size exists in New Zealand.
A two-car collision on Highway 26, just north of Townline Road, killed Marcia Jensen, 19, of Milton. The driver of the other vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with Jensen’s vehicle.
Vickie Deal of Milton qualified for the Alice in Dairyland contest.
The Spot Tavern changed hands following the retirement of “Sie” Astin, who owned the tavern since 1948. Vince Ash and Leonard D’Angelo took ownership of the west-side tavern.
City Recreational Director Bob Dunn told the city council of park needs and suggested that the city’s long-range planning include an eventual central sports complex in the Hilltop Drive area.
1947, 75 years ago
A Milton hardware store along College Street was sold by Earl Harrison to the partnership of James Pitt Holmes, Jr. and Jack Garnett.
Town and Country Locker Plant featured 25 pounds of Rhubarb, cut and sugared for $2.89 and 30 pounds of strawberries for $9.19.
A roster of the Milton and Milton Junction Merchants baseball team included Jack Fish, Louis Sunby, Robert Albrecht, Richard Anderson, Stuart Shadel, Richard Hartzell, Wayland Hudson, Sherwin Desens, Douglas Hulet, Charles Scholl, Gerald Berg, Wayne Hull and Phillip Hull.
Milton Union High School’s senior play “April Young” was a rousing success. Performers included Peggy Kelly, Don Astin, Ed Shaw and Marjorie Burdick. The play was directed by Miss Ella Kneller.
1932, 90 years ago
P.E. VanHorn was elected Review editor by the student council at Milton College.
Professor John Guy Fowlkes of the University of Wisconsin was the guest speaker at commencement exercises at Milton Union High School.
A Milwaukee woman was bruised after the car she was riding in crashed into a vehicle driven by W.H. Gates. Gates was returning to town from his farm and had to pick up C.E Marquart for the ride. Marquart said he got quite a thrill for his nickel. “I had two quarts of milk in a pail,” Marquart said, “and after the accident half of it was gone ... it cost me five cents a quart.”
Fire destroyed two hog houses on the Robert Traynor farm.