EDGERTON — A month after five Rock County municipalities agreed to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District, leaders of those municipalities finally got in the same room to discuss the plan with the public.
Milton and the townships of Harmony, Johnstown, Lima and Milton have been working since last year on a petition to join Edgerton and are midway through drafting an intergovernmental agreement that would lay out the terms.
The transition would likely happen in August or September and requires drafting and finalizing a 10-member agreement. Part of the discussion also involves a referendum in the city of Milton to build a new fire station. The city hired a consultant last month to help it draft and promote the referendum.
Milton Mayor Anissa Welch opened the April 28 session at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center by calling the plan an opportunity to build upon the region’s existing shared services. She cited the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Bureau as successful examples of multi-municipality operations.
“I’m confident in, and wholly support, a regional model,” Welch said. “As a community, all we can do is build something better for the people we love who carry on after us.”
The Edgerton fire and EMS district already includes the city of Edgerton and the surrounding townships of Albion, Fulton, Porter and Sumner.
The town of Koshkonong is also involved, but Edgeron Fire Chief Randy Pickering told The Gazette before the meeting that it plans to contract for services, rather than joining the district.
Harmony Town Chair Jeff Klenz spoke to problems facing his municipality, which mirrored some of Milton’s concerns. After learning early last year that Harmony might lose its fire department, it considered contracting with Janesville for fire and EMS services, but the idea was met with hesitation.
Issues Klenz found with a potential deal with Janesville included the requirement by Harmony to fund improvements before joining the city.
“Most townships don’t get along with cities, especially when you get a city that can annex your property,” Klenz said. “So, I really was hesitant to go with Janesville.”
Salary disparity, aging facilities stunting growth of Edgerton’s emergency services
Remarking on challenges the district plans to address before the merger, Pickering identified issues local departments face when looking to recruit and retain staff. Larger neighboring counties are “stealing” employees from smaller fire departments, as Pickering put it, which he said has led to salary disparity making it difficult to bring new firefighters to the area.
Another hurdle to be overcome, according to Pickering, relates to the aging Edgerton Fire Station which is nearly 30 years old. However, he attributed the overall problems to a shrinking labor pool and other factors.
“The key point is that they are all independent issues, they are not caused by each other,” Pickering said.
In coming months, Milton will also begin the process of bringing its consulting firm Mueller Communications up to speed to prepare an outreach program to prepare the public for a possible referendum. A referendum would be on a ballot sometime in the fall, likely in November.
Hulick told The Gazette the effort to revamp emergency services for the five municipalities is based on a regional need, not just the city of Milton. He pointed to other cities across the state, such as Whitewater, that are seeking to improve their fire departments.
“This is a problem throughout the entire nation, and we are not immune to it,” Hulick said.