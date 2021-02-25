Even after people have been vaccinated, they need to continue wearing masks and following self-screening protocols, social distancing guidelines, and other safety and mitigation strategies.
Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman at Monday’s school board meeting shared updated guidance in the Milton Family COVID-19 Family Guide.
Based on new CDC guidance, people who have been vaccinated and exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if they meet the following criteria:
• They are fully vaccinated and at least two weeks past receiving a second dose of a two-dose series or first dose of a one-dose series vaccine.
• They are within 90 days of the last dose of your vaccine series.
• They have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure.
As vaccinated staff members reach that two-week window, Dahman said the new guidance will help with some of the staffing issues the district’s had this school year.
How many school district employees have been vaccinated?
Human Resources Director Chris Tukiendorf shared numbers at the school board meeting.
The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was available to the majority of the district’s employees on Jan. 27. That group then received a second dose on Feb. 17.
Although Dahman reported the school district had lined up an opportunity for all employees to get vaccinated on Jan. 27, there were not enough vaccines.
At the Feb. 8 school board meeting, he said about 500 were able to get a vaccine on Jan. 27.
Districtwide, learning was online and asynchronous on Feb. 17 and also Feb. 18, not knowing how staff would react to the second dose. Tukiendorf said about 36 employees reported being too ill to work on Feb. 18 and some of those reports carried over to Feb. 19.
Another group of employees (about 40) received doses of the vaccine on Feb. 3 and Feb. 24.
A third group of about 28 employees has interest in being vaccinated. Tukiendorf said the district informed Mercyhealth about this group on Feb. 12.
Dahman said, “We are looking forward to getting as many staff members vaccinated as possible because this Pfizer vaccine has shown to be quite successful and it will definitely help continue that decrease in the number of active cases in our schools and across our community.”
School district employees are not required to get vaccinated.
