Rock County has been selected to be the site of the first community-based vaccination clinic. Gov. Tony Evers with the Department of Health Services on Monday announced a new partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. AMI will help expand vaccine accessibility across the state by operating community-based vaccination clinics.
AMI will work closely with the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and local public health partners to support Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program and help expand vaccine coverage across the state.
The Rock County site will open February 16 and start with the ability to vaccinate up to 250 individuals daily. The location of the clinic was not yet announced.
If Wisconsin’s vaccine allocations increase, the community-based clinic’s goal is to provide up to 1,000 vaccinations per day.
Six to 10 additional community-based vaccination sites will open across the state as needed, and as the vaccine supply allows.
According to the news release, AMI will coordinate with local public health officials to meet the unique needs of each community.
Evers in the news release said: “Wisconsinites are working together to stop the spread of COVID-19 and put this pandemic behind us. This partnership with AMI is going to help us take another step in the right direction. Our top priority is to get folks vaccinated and to continue to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe, and that’s going to take a team effort not only with partners like AMI, but with every Wisconsinite practicing social distancing and wearing masks and doing their part to help prevent the spread in the meantime.”
AMI is a physician-owned and physician-led company that specializes in delivering health care solutions in some of the most remote, challenging, and under-resourced environments in the world. The Rock County community-based vaccination clinic will be the first vaccination site that AMI will operate.
“DHS believes that every Wisconsinite should have the opportunity to be as safe and healthy as possible,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “The COVID-19 vaccine is not just safe and effective—it also provides us with an opportunity to protect those in our state who are most vulnerable. The best way to ensure every Wisconsinite has the opportunity to get protected against COVID-19 is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible. Our partnership with AMI and our community-based vaccination sites will allow us to achieve that.”
