During the spring election of 1997, 25 years ago, voters in the city of Milton produced an unlikely upset at city hall when long-time incumbent mayor Richard Dabson was unseated by council member Brent Sutherland, who mounted a last-minute write-in candidacy. Here’s how the Milton Courier reported the election results in its April 3, 1997, edition:
“An intensive, two-week door-to-door write-in campaign paid off for Brent Sutherland, who pulled off a stunning upset over long-time Milton Mayor Richard Dabson in Tuesday’s election.
“Sutherland, who has served a two-year term on the city council, defeated Dabson by a margin of 458-388.
“Dabson has served as mayor for 17 years during two separate terms. As a write-in candidate in 1987, Dabson defeated Bruce Curler to regain the mayoral seat he lost to Curler in 1985 over the issue of whether the city should pursue purchase of the Shaw Library. Dabson had opposed the purchase.
“Sutherland appeared on the ballot as a candidate for his council seat that will expire April 15. On March 14, Sutherland announced he would also seek the mayoral seat as a write-in.
“Sutherland, 32, a maintenance worker at the Rock County Health Care Center, began an intensive door-to-door campaign. He voiced concerns about two issues: One was what he perceived as an excessive use of executive sessions called for the council by Dabson. The second was Sutherland’s perceived lack of support for the proposed city manager’s position by Dabson.
Winning seats on the city council were newcomers Dave Schumacher and Bill Lipke and incumbent Nate Bruce.”
In other headlines from April, 1997:
n Grading for construction of the new 38-acre park along High Street could begin by late spring, the School District of Milton Board of Education learned at its April 15 meeting. The park, located across High Street from the high school, is being funded by a donation to the Milton Foundation by Wally and Faye Schilberg.
n The congregations of Milton’s two Methodist churches prepared for a May 4 merger vote. Members of First United Methodist Church and Faith United Methodist Church will vote on whether to merge into one congregation.
n A crowd of more than 150 people gathered at St. Mary Center April 19 to honor Milton High School football coach Jerry Schliem for 25 successful years of Milton football. During those 25 years, Schliem’s teams captured seven conference titles and two WIAA Division 3 state championships. Former Milton College football coach Rudy Gaddini was the evening’s master of ceremonies and testaments were offered by Mike Saunders, Jeff Bachinski, Dan Pernat, Tom Scalissi and Jon Platts.
35 years ago
April 1987 – Richard Dabson completed a successful write-in campaign for mayor, unseating incumbent Bruce Curler, 758-560. Milton Whitford and Mike Sessler garnered over 1,000 votes each in returning to the council for two-year terms along with fellow incumbent Dave Bertagnoli.
n Headliner entertainment was announced for the 1987 Rock County 4-H Fair in August. Main event acts include Randy Travis, The Jets, Sawyer Brown, Loretta Lynn and the Gatlin Brothers.
n Three resolutions for the expansion of subdivisions in Milton were passed by the city council, including a proposal by Mark Newman developments to open a cul-de-sac of St. Mary Street.
n The Scoreboard Bar Rangers captured the Janesville Men’s Hockey League title for the third straight year. Jon Fish had a hat trick in the championship game for the Rangers.
50 years ago
April 1972 – Former St. Mary Church pastor the Rev. Michael Jacobs celebrated the golden jubilee of his ordination. Ordained in 1922 at St. Francis Seminary, Jacobs served the parish in Milton from 1954 to 1968.
n Frank Bolac, Dick Dabson and William Whitford, Sr. earned election to the Milton City Council.
n New owners Dick and Elaine Manogue celebrated the grand opening at Martin’s Super Market at the intersection of Vernal Avenue and Merchant’s Row.
n Kathy Summers and Mary Lucey were named the top two members of the senior class based on their excellence in academics at Milton High School.
75 years ago
April 1947 – Milton College announced that the school’s spring sports were making a return this year after being inactive for several years during World War II.
n In a contested race in the village of Milton, F.H. Holmes was elected village president over Leland Hulett, 197-83.
n Easter values were advertised at R&B Supermarket in Milton Junction include tenderized hams (avg 18 pounds) for 57 cents a pound and Schoep’s ice cream for 49 cents per quart.
n Professor George Crandall (Milton High School Class of 1910 and Milton College, 1914) announced his return to Milton to teach at the college. He had been on leave from the college since 1942.
n Mrs. Stuart Shadel received an award for being the top 4-H music director in Wisconsin.
90 years ago
April 1932 – Milton Junction’s Johnny Paul, captain of the of the University of Wisconsin basketball team, was subject of a nationwide Ripley’s Believe it or Not cartoon stating that Paul was declared ineligible to play for a game because he was “too smart as a student to play.”
n The Union High School budgeted tax levy was slashed by $7,000 to $16,000 from the previous year’s levy of $23,000. In 1927 the levy was $27,000.
n The Milton Junction Telephone newspaper printed a special offer coupon allowing subscribers to get the paper delivered at home for three months for 25 cents.
n The new V-8s produced by the Ford Motor Company became available at Clarence Alter Ford in Milton Junction. They are available in 14 body types including the Roadster, Cabriolet, Phaeton and Victoria.
n Milton Union High School and Milton College graduate L.J. Rood was named head football coach at Edgerton High School.