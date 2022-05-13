Milton College got a little taste of Hollywood in a big way on a sunny, unseasonably warm spring day in 1968 when Paul Newman addressed an impromptu crowd of about 600 people outside the Campus Center.
On March 28, 1968, Newman made a stop on the Milton College campus to give a stump speech for Democratic presidential hopeful Eugene McCarthy. Milton College was one of about eight stops Newman was scheduled to make in Janesville, Edgerton, Whitewater and Milton after flying into the Rock County airport the early afternoon on that sun-splashed Thursday.
With the Vietnam War at full throat in early 1968, President Lyndon Johnson began fielding challenges from within his own party for the Democratic presidential nomination. Sen. McCarthy, D-Minn., was among the earliest challengers who advocated for an end to the war. Sen. Robert Kennedy announced his intention to seek the nomination just 12 days prior to Newman’s Milton visit.
Three days after Newman’s appearance at Milton College, Johnson announced he would not seek reelection, leaving McCarthy among party hopefuls in a field that would soon swell to include Vice President Hubert Humphrey.
Newman’s visit to Rock County precipitated appearances in the region by McCarthy the following week. According to newspaper reports, local McCarthy supporters organized door-to-door canvassing that took place the weekend after Newman’s appearance.
Newman’s tour through the area wasn’t exactly hastily arranged but there was not much advanced notice. The Wildcat, the student newspaper for the Milton campus printed every-other Thursday, held no references to Newman’s appearance in its March 21 edition. March 28 was an off-week for the publication, but it produced a single-sheet edition for the 28th announcing:
“Film actor Paul Newman, Senator Eugene McCarthy’s most popular campaigner, will visit Milton this afternoon, Thursday, according to Alan L. Scott math instructor at the college and local McCarthy campaign director.”
The article also offered particulars of Newman’s scheduled 4:15 p.m. appearance in front of the Campus Center.
As it turns out, the Campus Center was not Newman’s first stop in Milton. Newman’s itinerary took him from Janesville to Edgerton and then to Whitewater for a 3 p.m. appearance at the public library. Newman’s party included four others and traveled in a station wagon provided by Harrison Chevrolet of Janesville. As the car came into town from the east along Highway 59, it pulled into Frank’s Beverages, a liquor store located just east of what was Hammil Farm Center.
Frank Bua operated the store and last week remembered when the Newman party pulled into his store’s parking lot.
“These two guys came in and they told me what they were doing and who was with them,” said Bua, a 1952 graduate of Milton College. “He did not come in, but the other guys bought a couple of six packs, and they got back in the car and turned toward town.
“It didn’t even last more than four minutes,” Bua said. “But I always thought that was kind of cool. I found out later he was at the college for McCarthy.”
Milton College alumni were asked their remembrances of the event and some accounts are a bit contradictory. A couple of people commented that Newman gave his speech on the back of a pickup truck or through the moon roof of the station wagon. These statements are not supported by the photographic evidence provided through a series of recently scanned negatives taken by Tom Kranick.
Kranick was an active on-campus photographer through the late 1960s. His photos show up in the school’s Fides Yearbooks as well as local newspapers.
The photos show Newman amongst a crowd in front of the Campus Center, the building that now houses Rudy Gaddini’s insurance office. Newman appears to be standing on an edifice that elevated him slightly above the crowd. The Milton Courier reported the following week an estimate of about 600 people in attendance.
At the time, Newman was streaking to the zenith of his acting career. Films such as “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “Hud” had put Newman among A-list actors. The year prior to his Milton visit, “Hombre” and “Hud” were box office hits. He was about to embark on filming “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” It’s easy to see why those in attendance weren’t necessarily interested in what Newman had to say about a senator from Minnesota.
Many alumni in attendance, mostly women, recalled Newman’s blue eyes. But Suzanne Casey Smack recalled another detail.
“We dented the roof of my ‘62 Ford wagon, standing on it to get a bird’s eye view,” Casey Smack said. “I remember it well.”
Donna Sanford Bond also recalled being at the mini-rally.
“I was a freshman when Paul Newman visited Milton,” Bond, a 1971 graduate, said. “We all stood outside — something that was easier for me in 1968 than now. I don’t remember him talking about McCarthy but do remember that he said he’d also back Robert Kennedy because he (Newman) had six children. As he said that, he held up five fingers on one hand and his thumb on the other. It was only a few days later that Bobby Kennedy was assassinated.”
Robert Kennedy was assassinated June 6 after all but locking up enough delegates to win the Democratic presidential nomination by winning the California primary.
“I was there,” reported JP Campion, a 1970 Milton College graduate. “I encouraged a coed whose name I cannot remember to sit on my shoulder for a better view.”
Jim Skaags, who was in his senior year, noted that not all those in attendance were McCarthy fans.
“I was there supporting Nixon with the rest of Milton College’s Republican group,” Skaags said. “We were holding ‘Nixon’s the One’ signs and Newman denounced us. I don’t recall any hostility from anyone who was there. Those were different times.”
Those certainly were different times that allowed Milton to get a little taste of Hollywood from one of its biggest stars.