Did you know winter fishing makes up nearly one-fourth of Wisconsin’s annual catch? That’s according to eekwi.org.
The website of EEK! Environmental Education for Kids is designed to help older elementary school and middle school students learn about Wisconsin’s natural resources.
One page has an article titled “Everything you need to know about ice fishing.”
People have different reasons for ice fishing.
Two brothers, who are attending school virtually in the Milton School District, shared some of the reasons they enjoy ice fishing.
“It’s relaxing and fun,” said Braxton Burke, 14.
Caleb Burke, 12, said he likes ice fishing because it gets him out of the house.
Braxton, an eighth-grader, catches mostly pan fish when they go ice fishing for 2-5 hours on Clear Lake in Rock County or Rock Lake in Jefferson County.
According to EEK!, “Panfish are small fish that make up 90% of all the fish caught in Wisconsin in the winter and summer months. Bluegill and yellow perch are the panfish most often caught during the winter.”
Caleb, a seventh-grader, says he catches mostly bass and bluegill.
Both brothers have won awards for fishing during the summer and say ice fishing is harder.
“You can’t cover as much water,” said Braxton.
“You can’t just cast into the water,” said Caleb.
Braxton’s advice: “At first it might be frustrating, but stick with it.”
Caleb’s advice: “Stay near people and be patient.”
If you haven’t tried ice fishing, this might be a good time to read more about it and give it a try.
Wisconsin DNR has lots of information on its website including tips, fishing regulations and safety.
The DNR does not monitor ice conditions or the thickness of the ice.
When considering safety on the ice, understand that no ice is 100% safe. Check with local bait shops for current ice conditions in the area you plan to fish. Stay safely on shore if ice conditions are questionable and if open water is within casting distance, give that a try. Always tell someone where you are going and when you’ll return.
Lastly, dress for winter comfort, and don’t forget your safety gear:
• Warm layers that are water-resistant
• Sturdy waterproof boots with spike-style creepers for traction
• Extra hat and gloves
• Rescue throw rope
• Ice claws
More information can be found at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Fishing/icefishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.