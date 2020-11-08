You might have noticed that our community newspaper websites received a new look to them this past summer. Starting this Thursday, the websites for the Hometown News weekly and bi-weekly newspapers will be converting to a metered paywall.
Current subscribers will continue to have full access to their particular newspaper site, provided they have registered, but visitors who are not current subscribers, would have to subscribe after they view the third story in a 30-day period.
For newspapers across the county, metered paywalls have become the industry standard.
“There was a time when newspapers put their content online for free, but that is no longer a viable business model,” said Hometown News General Manager Missy Feiler. “Good, local news coverage depends on our employed journalists and purchasing the necessary hardware and software they need to report on what is happening in the community.
“Newspapers have always relied on circulation and advertising to pay for the printed product that we deliver to your door, and that is true for our websites. We believe in providing breaking news and covering great feature stories in the communities we serve and appreciate our loyal subscribers. We thank you for supporting local journalism and our area small businesses.”
Online subscription rates start at 99 cents per day and can be even lower for monthly and yearly subscriptions.
The changes will affect the sites of the Milton Courier, Sun Prairie Star, Waunakee Tribune, Lake Mills Leader, Monona/Cottage Grove Herald-Independent, McFarland Thistle, Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press, DeForest Times-Tribune, Waterloo/Marshall Courier, and Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent.
For more information on registering your account online, go to hngnews.com/activate/.
For questions on subscribing or help with your online subscription, please call 920-563-5553.
