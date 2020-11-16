The Milton School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Nov. 18, to discuss Rock County Health Department guidance, as the county returns to Phase 1 of its reopening plan. The meeting will be 6:30 p.m. in the district office building.
Athletics and activities will not take place from Nov. 16-18.
The district plans to hold in-person instruction through the end of this week.
Initially Rock County Phase I said K-12 schools should follow state and Department of Public Instruction guidance. That has been modified to say: Schools should provide virtual options and flexibility to shift to virtual and transition to virtual school for a minimum of two weeks after any holiday or seasonal extended break.
Rock County guidance specifically recommends all extracurricular activities that cannot be held virtually are to be canceled.
A school district news release sent Monday afternoon said: “There is also a strong recommendation that all Rock County schools pivot to virtual instruction for a minimum of two weeks following the upcoming holiday breaks.”
Based on the outcome of the Wednesday school board meeting, the news release said the district and building principals will share information to staff, families and the community on next steps for the coming weeks. That information will come Thursday.
On Nov. 9, the school board approved fully virtual instruction for Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The school district said any guardian requests to shift their student’s instruction to virtual instruction through Thanksgiving break will be honored to the best of the district’s abilities.
The Rock County Health Department announced Monday morning that the county would return to Phase 1 of its reopening plan due to the dramatic increase of COVID-19 activity and the strain it has placed on the local health care system.
The district asks that everyone continue to follow Rock County’s mitigation guidelines:
- Continue to practice social distancing.
- Wear appropriate face coverings.
- Regularly wash your hands.
- If you are feeling unwell, or have recently been in close contact with an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19, remain home.
