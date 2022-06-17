An 1882 Milton Junction village directory hailed the outlook for Milton Junction as being “decidedly promising” after offering a brief account of its history.
Milton Junction was a twin village of Milton until the merger of Milton and Milton Junction was overwhelmingly approved by voters of each village in 1966. The merger formerly took place a year later and in 1969, the combined villages became the full-blown city of Milton.
The area that became the village of Milton Junction saw its first settlers shortly after Joseph Goodrich, Henry Beebe Crandall and James Pierce came to the du Lac Prairie in 1838. Goodrich staked land, platted a square and constructed the Milton House and founded Milton Academy (later chartered as Milton College) by 1845.
Crandall claimed land a mile west of Goodrich’s parcel and constructed a double-log home that stood until the early 1850s before being replaced by a wood frame home at what is now 160 W. Madison Ave., a property perhaps best-known more recently as the home of Milton College English professor and historian Rachel Salisbury. In 1840, Crandall erected an 18-foot square addition onto the original log home for the community’s first school.
Reynolds Greenman was widely regarded as having established the first business along Merchants Row. Greenman was 11 years old when he came with his family to Milton in 1850 and was educated at Milton Academy.
He was married to Lois Collins in 1862 and built one of the first homes in West Milton, the area that would become the village of Milton Junction. A year later he established a lumber yard that he operated for more than 40 years.
His office was on the north end of Merchant’s Row and was the first business on that street. He later built and occupied the home at the intersection of Merchant’s Row and Madison Avenue that through much of the 20th century served as the offices for Hull and Wright Insurance. Greenman served the office of justice of the peace, was elected to the school and village boards, and chaired the Rock County Board of Supervisors. He died in 1912 at age 72.
Growth didn’t truly begin to spurt in the fledgling area a mile west of Joseph Goodrich’s Milton House until the Chicago, St. Paul and Fond du Lac rail came through in 1858. This north-south line created a busy junction with the east-west St. Paul line that came out of Milwaukee six years prior. When the rail line was built, several families, mostly of Irish decent, came to work on the rail and settled here. In 1858, G.W. Matthews erected a building at the junction of the two rail lines and used it as a hotel and depot.
Demand grew in the little town known then as West Milton for more hotel rooms, and in 1861 William Morgan obliged by building the large Morgan House at the site of Matthews’ building.
Morgan came to Old Milton in 1842 and engaged in the shoe business. In 1862, brothers William T. and Isaac P. Morgan purchased 36 acres that would become Milton Junction from Silas Crandall, son of Henry Beebe Crandall. The Morgan House became the hub of rail traffic and the community, serving as a hotel with banquet hall and train depot. On Christmas Eve, 1872, the Morgan House burned in a fire at a loss of $20,000. The following spring, Morgan rebuilt a larger hotel on the same location and, five years later, sold it to his son-in-law, John C. Stetson.
Isaac Morgan helped in the business development of Merchant’s Row, engaging in the hardware business. In 1866, he built what became one of the street’s most recognizable buildings, later known as the P of H Hall.
His son, William H. Morgan was a Civil War veteran, wounded in the Battle of Gainesville before seeing battles at Fredricksburg and Gettysburg. He farmed north of Milton and was vice president of the State Bank, the forerunner to the Farmers Bank and First Community Bank. Isaac Morgan’s daughter was Charlotte Morgan, who married William Little and then Ezra Goodrich as a widow in the early 1890s.
Milton Junction was not formally incorporated as a village until 1948, making it a more densely populated area of the town of Milton governed by the town board. Nonetheless, in 1882 a small publication called the Milton Junction Village Directory painted an optimistic view of the “village,” along with a bit of history that continued this way:
“The first house erected after the village was platted was one put up by R.J. Greenman, at the corner of Albion Street (Madison Avenue) and First Lane. Mr. Greenman also erected the first building on Merchant’s Row, which was a lumber office for himself. It is hardly necessary to say he was the first lumber merchant. The first blacksmith was I.P. Bullis, and John W. Wood opened the first store and became the first postmaster. ...
“In 1861, I.P. Bullis started a carriage factory. In 1868 a frame school house was erected at a cost of $4,000. In 1869, J.C. Rogers erected a planning mill. On December 24, 1872, the Morgan House burned to the ground, and the next year the present magnificent house was erected.
“The growth of the village has been a gradual one, and the population steadily increases with each year. The building lots on Merchant’s Row, two rods, by six, sold in 1862 for $75 each, but the property has so appreciated in value that the last sold for $200. The present population of the village is 375; and it has 33 business firms. ...
“There are three church organizations and two church edifices, a fine school, a tobacco warehouse, a circulating library and two good public halls. The shipments of grain, tobacco and livestock are considerable and must increase in the future, and the outlook for the village is decidedly promising.”