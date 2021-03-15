In all of my years as an educator, I’ve never experienced one like the past year. In early 2020, news was coming out about the COVID virus, including information about what was happening around the world. With a son who lives in Beijing, I had been following the news out of Wuhan, China, where the virus was first identified in December 2019.
In March 2020, the WHO declared COVID a pandemic and we began discussions about how our school district would respond. On March 13, 2020, we received word that all K-12 school districts across Wisconsin would close for onsite instruction. Following that news, our administrator team met late into that evening to develop a plan for the coming days and what at the time we thought would be a short change in our instructional model.
Key points of that discussion stemmed around how our school district could ensure that we did two things:
● Limit the risk to the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and community.
● Provide a high-quality education to all students.
Over the past year, these ideas have served our district well, as we’ve used these two guiding principles to focus our decisions on what’s most important.
As we reflect on the past year, there are a number of ideas that come to the forefront. We’ve seen the value in asking questions to gather the perspective of multiple people and groups, including public health officials, staff, parents, and students. These partnerships have sustained us and allowed us to make decisions that stay true to our two guiding principles. The pandemic has taught us that while there are things that are out of our control, if we focus on what we can control, we can turn a difficult situation into an opportunity to get better at what we do. By continuing to meet the academic, physical, social and emotional needs of our students, we’ve clearly seen the value that public schools bring to a community.
In focusing on maintaining a balance between our guiding principles of safety and education, we’ve been able to continue to move forward as a school district, despite the demands of the pandemic. This would not have been possible, without the incredible efforts of our whole team. The entire SDM staff, administrators, parents, community members, school board, and students are to be commended for how they’ve come together over the past year, with a consistent focus on meeting student needs. Everyone involved should be extremely proud of how they’ve handled this difficult situation.
As we look back on the past year and look ahead to the coming months, we know that there will continue to be challenges. We must keep a focus on our guiding principles, remain vigilant to the importance of maintaining our safety protocol, and continue to work together for our students. I want to thank everyone for their efforts over the past year. I’m extremely proud to be part of the Milton team.
