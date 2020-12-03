At The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., a parking lot Christmas concert is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.(Tune in to FM 90.3.)
Drive-thru meals will continue to be available.
The last puzzle and book exchange this year was held Wednesday.
On the newsletter calendar for December are the words: “All activities canceled until further notice.”
“At this point, we’ve got to err on the side of caution,” said Dave Fisher, executive director of The Gathering Place.
Not being open, not seeing members, who are like family members, is tough, said Fisher.
In the December newsletter, he wrote: “We miss all of you, keep your heads up. Each day brings us closer to being together again. I’m confident we’ll overtake this current challenge and resume life as we once knew it. Enjoy the holiday season. Be safe and vigilant.”
Rock County Council on Aging Nutrition Program Supervisor Linda Hardie said at this time there is no dining center manager in Milton. Hardie said interested in reserving meals should call her at (608) 757-5474.
Meals are available for pickup at The Gathering Place at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The dining centers are closed so meals are distributed in a drive-thru format.
Anyone 60 or older, regardless of income can reserve a meal no later than noon of the prior business day. The suggested donation is $4.
Home-delivered meals are available for those who are homebound.
Here’s what’s on the menu: chicken cordon blue (Dec. 4), hot pork (Dec. 7), hamburger patty (Dec. 8), mac & cheese w ham (Dec. 9), creamy chicken & vegetables (Dec. 10) and spaghetti and meatballs (Dec. 11).
