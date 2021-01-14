Community members are urged to remain patient and continue adhering to COVID-19 infection prevention strategies, even as vaccines are beginning to be distributed locally in limited quantities.
The Rock County Public Health Department issued a joint news release Thursday with Mercyhealth, SSM Health, Edgerton Hospital and Beloit Health System.
The CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services determine the number of COVID-19 vaccines being released. They also determine which priority groups may start to receive immunizations.
Tier 1A vaccinations are underway in Rock County. Tier 1A includes health care workers and those in long-term care facilities.
According to the news release, Tier 1B prioritization is expected to be finalized shortly and vaccinations for that phase are expected to begin soon.
As production of authorized COVID-19 vaccines ramps up, supply of the vaccine should improve.
The news release states: “For now, however, community members who do not fit into the identified top tier priorities may still have a long wait for vaccine. This means that continuing to mask, social distance and follow infection prevention practices is vital to slowing spread of the COVID-19 virus, hospitalizations and even deaths.
“Our community has the power to protect and support one another until the time when vaccines are widely available for all. We ask that the public please remain patient and not call public health or their healthcare providers at this time requesting the vaccine. A high volume of calls makes it more difficult to help individuals with immediate, emergent needs."
To keep up with the status of vaccinations in Wisconsin, follow the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Rock County Public Health Department and local health care social media pages.
