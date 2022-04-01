Working the rails and traveling by train 120 years ago is a concept that often gets overly romanticized in our more modern times.
The truth is the big Iron Horses of the 1800s and the early decades of the following century were oftentimes not the safest implements of travel to be around – either for rail workers or, at times, passengers. Riding and working the rails was a dirty, noisy and, by today’s standards, dangerous proposition.
That was certainly true locally as Milton and Milton Junction became early regional rail hubs during the latter portion of the 1800s. Joseph Goodrich is credited with helping to facilitate the Milwaukee & Mississippi rail line through Milton in 1852. The east-west line eventually stretched from Milwaukee to Prairie du Chein. In 1858, the Chicago, St. Paul and Fond du Lac road, a north-south line, was constructed through what was then called West Milton, creating a busy junction at its intersection with the existing Milwaukee & Mississippi.
Over the next several decades, rail traffic increased. Freight and passenger trains passed through the villages with great frequency, turning Milton and Milton Junction into true railroad towns. During the 1880s and into the early 1900s, Milton Junction saw as many and 30 passenger trains come through on a daily basis. Some evenings as many as five trains laid overnight at the junction’s Morgan House hotel and depot.
Just as rail traffic increased in a relatively new and unregulated travel and freight industry, so too did the number of mishaps, injuries, derailments, collisions and fires along the local rail lines. Although not officially logged, some of these incidents were recounted in brief blurbs in Milton’s weekly newspaper.
- “Sparks from the railroad set fire to and burned a stack of straw belonging to S.B. Hazard.” – Milton Express, Feb. 15, 1882
- “Smashups on the St. Paul road have been too numerous to mention, of late. The section boys came in for their share. They ran into something the other day near the junction, no lives lost.” – Milton Express. March 1, 1883.
- “Train No. 30 on the Northwestern road ran into a flock of sheep, 75 in number, killing and injuring 33. They were the property of J. W. and E.H. Wentworth.” Weekly Telephone, Sept. 9, 1884.
- “Will Crowley lost both limbs in railroad accident in Chicago. He was the third Crowley family member to lose limbs in railroad service. Will had only been married two weeks.” – Weekly Telephone. Sept. 18, 1912.
Those entries represent just a sampling of the brief railroad notations found by Milton Historical Society researcher Rod Hilton as he peruses Milton’s newspapers during his ongoing project cataloging the community’s obituaries.
Without a doubt, Milton’s most tragic railroad event occurred prior to the establishment of a newspaper in Milton or Milton Junction. On Jan. 4, 1864, the boiler of a wood-burning locomotive exploded while sitting on the tracks outside of the Morgan House in Milton Junction, killing two people and severely injuring more than a dozen, eight severely.
The explosion occurred outside of what is today Klig’s Union Depot and across Merchant’s Row from First Community Bank. The north-south tracks on which the incident occurred, were abandoned by the railroad in the 1960s. According to a front-page story that appeared in the Jan. 5, 1864, Janesville Gazette, the explosion occurred in the engine of a freight train known as The Gladiator as it sat adjacent to a couple of occupied passenger cars sitting on a parallel track.
The freight train, pulled by two engines including The Gladiator, arrived in the junction and was on the main track when the passenger train came into town from the north. The passenger train was more than an hour late of its scheduled arrival time, the story reads. The freight train switched to a side track to allow the passenger train precedence of the tracks. The engines of the freighter were sitting side-by-side with the coaches of the passenger train. The trains had been in that position for about 10 minutes when the explosion occurred.
The wounded were described as being “shockingly mangled” and scalded from the water of the exploded boiler. The dead included one man from Fond du Lac and another from Watertown. The story also notes that the rail company, upon receiving word of the incident, dispatched a train from Madison with doctors, nurses and medical supplies.
A modern observation of note is the fact so few physicians were known to have been in the Milton area at the time. Dr. William Borden was in Milton in January 1864. He was about 10 months away from accepting a Union Army commission as a surgeon at a Virginia hospital toward the end of the Civil War. “The History of Milton Junction,” compiled in 1949, reported that Milton Junction did not have a physician until Dr. James Coakley arrived in 1865 after his discharge from the Civil War.
There are no known accounts of how so many injured were treated or how crude the triage situation was.
The fact is, it might be happenstance we have available the few details The Gazette provided. It is evident from the story that its writer was on the train and was witness to the tragedy.
It is fortunate no other known mishaps along Milton area rail lines resulted in fatalities. Derailments were many and on occasion a locomotive was laid on its side. It is difficult to track all of the area’s major rail mishaps, but there are a few that can be confirmed through photos that exist in the archives at the Milton House Museum. Some of the photos are accurately dated, and incidents can be checked against other sources, such as newspaper accounts.