The Milton School District has partnered with a local hospital to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible employees on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
A school district news release sent today said: “Per the request of the provider, the district is withholding the name of the hospital until final approval from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is received.”
According to the news release, the school district is not requiring employees to be vaccinated.
To allow employees the opportunity to participate, all grade levels in the district will transition to asynchronous virtual instruction day on Jan. 27. The news release says students and families are asked to look for upcoming communication from their teachers regarding instruction on this day.
A second clinic for employees who receive the first dose will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The news release points out the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Rock County Health Department recommend vaccinated individuals continue to wear appropriate face coverings, maintain physical distancing and wash their hands frequently to prevent community spread of COVID-19. According to the news release, all school district employees will be expected to continue to follow the safety and mitigation strategies recommended by Rock County regardless of their vaccination status.
