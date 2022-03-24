The life and times of Milton Junction native Mabel Maxson chronicled the history of the Milton College library from the time it was founded and organized by her grandfather, Daniel Babcock, to the time Maxson retired in 1955 after 43 years as the college librarian.
In 1906, the library was relocated from Main Hall to the new Whitford Hall in a space that is now occupied by Sharla’s Coffee. Maxson was a student at the time and began working in the library. After a few years away from Milton, Maxson returned to become the school’s full-time librarian, nurturing, growing and cataloging the school’s burgeoning library.
When Maxson died in 1958 at age 72, Milton College was planning the construction of what became the Shaw Library, completed in 1965. The Shaw Library building currently serves as the Milton Public Library along High Street. In 2018, Milton’s library was chosen as Wisconsin’s Library of the Year, thus furthering a Milton library legacy begun by Maxson’s family.
Beginning in 1947, the Milton College Alumni Association began recognizing alumni and faculty members for their outstanding contributions to the college with its Pillar of Milton Award. In June 1955, the Alumni Association announced Miss Mabel Maxson as the Pillar of Milton recipient in the following fashion:
“The Milton College Alumni Association takes pride in honoring with this citation, Mabel Maxson, on this the forty-fourth anniversary of her graduation, as one who has made an outstanding contribution to her Alma Mater. For many years an inspiring teacher of English literature, unique interpreter of Milton, Browning, and Tennyson; sympathetic friend to students; for forty-three years librarian of Milton College; to many the revealer of the beauty and significance of Italian and Germanic art; and, above all, supremely great as a teacher of Shakespeare, inspiring numbers of students with love for the greatest of English poets. In a token of our regard, we hereby declare Mabel Maxson to be a Pillar of Milton.”
Mabel Maxson was born in Milton Junction in 1886, the daughter of Dr. Albert S. Maxson and Dollie B. Maxson and it was in Milton Junction where she died. She first graduated from the old Milton Academy course and then received a BA degree from Milton College in 1910 and then an MA from the University of Wisconsin. Later she pursued graduate work at the Art Institute of Chicago and in the Library School of the University of Iowa.
For 43 years “Miss Mabel” as she was affectionately called by her students, was librarian at Milton College. Tracking Maxson’s career is akin to chronicling the history of the Milton College library. Upon her 1955 retirement, Harry Van Tuyl of The Janesville Gazette told that story through a feature tribute to Miss Mabel.
Maxson’s great-grandfather was Daniel Babcock, who founded the college library in 1868 through a $1,000 donation and the accumulation of several book collections.
The library was located in the large southeast corner room on the second level of Main Hall. There were three other smaller campus libraries that in 1898 were consolidated, and professor Edwin Shaw, Latin and chemistry teacher, was appointed librarian in addition to his other duties. By 1906 Whitford Science Hall was constructed and the library was moved to larger accommodations in the north section of the main floor of the Whitford building. During her senior year, Maxson succeeded May B. Smith as the part-time Milton College librarian.
Returning to Milton College in 1912 to take over as full-time librarian, Maxson spent three years cataloging books and materials in the library.
“It was in terrible shape,” Maxson told Van Tuyl in 1955. “No cataloging was ever done and I had to ask for help from the university (of Wisconsin) in setting up the program. It has been changed a bit since because we did not allow enough room for the expansion that came. At the time we had only 6,000 volumes and today we have some 24,000 on the shelves and many more have come and gone.”
Maxson also headed the English department at the college, teaching a full course load. In 1946 Zea Zinn was appointed to head the department and Maxson began teaching only Shakespeare, a subject in which she was well versed.
“I always have a birthday party for Shakespeare April 25,” Maxson said. “I have made more cakes and put on more candles than Anne Hathaway (Shakespeare’s wife) ever did.”
Her classes often sent her roses “in memory of dear William” on his birthday, and she recalls that the class was always made up of “very interesting students.”
The one-floor Whitford library kept growing through the 1920s and ‘30s and Maxson soon found it necessary to add more stacks of shelves until they extended to a point where a rolling ladder was needed. By 1948 a firm was hired to build a mezzanine to extend the library to a second level.
Maxson also welcomed children and members of the Milton community to the library the unique facility was also considered to be the village of Milton’s community library.
The 1921 Fides yearbook notes “The library has always been the center of the studious activities of the college. From very small beginnings it has grown to the veritable beehive of industry and a treasure house of knowledge.”
“Credit for this,” Van Tuyl wrote, “must go to Miss Mabel Maxson.”