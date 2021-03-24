Kevin Joseph Doyle, 66, of Milton, Wisconsin, passed way unexpectedly on March 17, 2021, along with his beloved dogs, Frank and Ollie. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Kevin attended Michigan State for forestry and completed an engineering technician apprenticeship while working at Alliant Energy. He retired in 2019 after working 39 years. He spent his time with his fiancé Jenny, whom he loved with all his heart, and their beloved dogs, Frank and Ollie, and their cat, Gus. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters, grandsons, and siblings.
Kevin was a kind, loving, and caring person to all. He was proud of his daughters, Tanya and Heather, who thought the world of him. He was always there for them through the good and bad times. Kevin enjoyed spending time near the water, hiking with his dogs, cooking, reading, boating, golf, and watching hockey and classic movies. He was an easy-going guy who enjoyed the simple things in life and his sense of humor could always make you laugh.
He is survived by his fiancé Jenny Heintz-Quade and her daughter Alisha Brieske; daughters Tanya (Bob) Davidson and Heather Doyle; three grandsons: Sam, Alex, and Grayson; brother James (Katherine) Doyle; sisters Kathy (Doug) Oliver and Nancy Doyle; many nieces and nephews; the mother of his daughters, Shannon Johnson. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Thomas and Mary (Faiks) Doyle; sister Barbara Doyle; brothers Thomas and David Doyle.
Visitation will be at Albrecht Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Milton, on Saturday, March 27, from 1-3pm with a "celebration of life" to follow at the Holiday Inn Express, Janesville from 5 to 9 p.m. In accordance to Rock County Phase 2 guidelines, the family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community in these regards and thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate everyone in attendance. Masks are required. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
