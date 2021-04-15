Sue and Bill Scherwitz

Sue and Bill Scherwitz

Bill and Sue (Murphy) Scherwitz will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on May 1, 2021. Bill and Sue were married at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton on May 1, 1971. The couple will be celebrating with their children, Ben (Polly) Scherwitz and Emily (Zach) Smith, as well as their grandchildren Abby, Andy, Liam, Finn, and Ollie on Mackinac Island this summer.

Load comments