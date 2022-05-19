The Milton House will be hosting its annual Civil War Days events this weekend on the museum grounds and presentations will include reminisces of those local Civil War veterans who became members of Milton’s A.D. Hamilton Post No. 60 of the Grand Army of the Republic.
The post was organized Jan. 10, 1883, and named for Arthur D. Hamilton, who enlisted into the Union Army on April 24, 1861. Hamilton attended Milton Academy (later renamed Milton College) and was among 10 local men who enlisted in the Wisconsin 2nd Infantry, which gained fame throughout the war as the Iron Brigade.
Hamilton was severely wounded during the Battle of Antietam on Sept. 17, 1862, near Sharpsburg, Maryland. Hamilton was carried from the field by his Milton Academy comrade Samuel M. Bond. Hamilton died nine days later and was buried in a Keedysville, Maryland, cemetery by Bond.
Hamilton was the first man from Milton to lose his life in the conflict.
The first financial record book of the post recorded the names of 28 men who paid dues during the month of January 1883. From time to time, members were dropped or suspended, but many were reinstated after being current with dues.
There is on record a lease dated March 11, 1892, between the Milton Cemetery Association of the township of Milton and the A.D. Hamilton Post for a circle 40 feet in diameter “situated at the east side of the late addition to the grounds of the cemetery” for the life of the post.
On Dec. 16, 1900, the post endorsed a plan for a memorial hall instead of a cemetery monument. This probably occurred when the post began to meet in the GAR Hall on the second floor of a house on Madison Avenue, just west of the Seventh Day Baptist Church, across the street from what is now North Goodrich Park.
Hosea W. Rood, a graduate of Milton College after the war who served in the Union Army and was part of Sherman’s March to the Sea through Georgia, wrote a report of a meeting at the Milton post in which he attended in December 1918. Rood for many years was the custodian of the GAR headquarters in the state Capitol. Rood is credited with reorganizing and rebuilding the state’s Civil War collection after a 1904 fire in the Capitol that destroyed much of the collection.
Rood wrote a regular Grand Army Corner column in a weekly Madison newspaper. Of the 1918 meeting in Milton, Rood wrote:
“Having spent Christmas day in Milton I attended that evening the Grand Army Post meeting there. Of the 21 members, only five were present. The comrades are considerably scattered, some living at a distance, others far advanced in years and few were held at home for family gatherings. ... The meetings are held in a well-equipped hall that has been for many years the social and business center of the Grand Army and Relief Corps. When I reached the Post hall on Christmas night the comrades sat in a circle around a warm stove – campfire fashion – having a talk of old times in the service and afterward. When it was time to do so, Commander E. F. Wieglef called the order, and every detail of business received a careful parliamentary attention as if a hundred members were present.”
The last recorded meeting minutes were from May 1926. Memorial Day preparations were discussed.
The A.D. Hamilton Women’s Relief Corps No. 4 of the Milton Post was organized Jan. 6, 1884, with 23 charter members. Two large memorial vases, one in the Milton cemetery and one in Milton Junction, belonged to the corps and were placed in 1887 in memory of the “‘Unknown Dead’ of our soldier heroes of the Civil War.”
One of the last surviving charter members of the Relief Corps was Amanda Lee, the wife of A.B. Lee, who served the final three years of the war with the Massachusetts 54th, one of the first all-Black union brigades to see combat duty during the war. The brigade was made famous in recent years through the movie “Glory.”
Amanda Lee was born Amanda Johnson into slavery in Mississippi and made her way north to Wisconsin during the war. She died in the spring of 1935 at the age of 87.