Rock County Public Health Department continues to follow the recommendations of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) for vaccine prioritization. Rock County is currently still in Phase 1A, which includes health care personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff.
Rock County Public Health and the Vaccine Advisory Committee will be providing instructions in the very near future for the healthcare workers who are not affiliated with a health system. Additional information and instructions for phases beyond 1A will follow.
Be sure to watch the news and follow the Rock County Public Health Department’s social media and website for updates.
