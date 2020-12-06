Children of all ages can drop off or email letters to Santa.
Mailboxes for Santa are set up inside Dave’s Ace Hardware, 430 S. John Paul Road, and Sharla’s Coffee Shop, 525 College St.
If you would rather take a photo of the letter or type a letter, email the Milton Courier at couriernews@hngnews.com.
Letters will appear in the Dec. 24 Milton Courier. The deadline for submitting letters is 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
If writing a letter to Santa is not of interest, children are welcome to write short essays or poems about their favorite things about winter.
Lastly, the Milton Courier also will accept photos of seasonal winter artwork and photos of children celebrating the season. We are especially interested in artwork and photos this year due to so many activities being virtual.
Email couriernews@hngnews.com or call (608) 868-2442 with questions.
Children can improve their chances of letters being read and received, with these tips:
· Identify who is writing the letter and share some details about your life.
· Make sure you've been nice and well-behaved.
· Ask Santa how he has been and engage in some polite conversation.
· Politely ask for the toys you'd like. Understand that Santa is busy, so keep the list brief.
· Thank Santa in advance for his kindness.
According to Smithsonian, the practice of writing to St. Nick dates back more than 150 years. Early depictions of Santa show him as a disciplinarian. The first Christmastime Santa letters were actually sent by Santa, rather than the other way around. Such letters encouraged children to be good boys and girls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.