It seems they don’t make real winters anymore. Winters used to be designed to put starch into your spine. You know — walking six miles to school uphill both ways. But I didn’t have to brave the snow that way because I rode the bus. In late January of 1967, I was home from college on semester break so I clearly remember the Chicago Blizzard of 1967. That event is still Chicago’s worst snowstorm on record. On our farm in northwest Indiana, we also added some lake-effect snow.
The 4-inch prediction for Jan. 26 turned into a two-day event with 23 inches of blowing snow crippling the city. We didn’t go anywhere for a week. Even my sister’s extra-long-legged Tennessee Walker horse got stuck in the drifts as she tried to get out to help people who were stranded. Based on the length of that event and the number of people impacted, I think it could easily qualify as a calamity, if not a disaster.
Dad had a generator so we could still milk the cows but we dumped hundreds of gallons of milk because the milk hauler couldn’t get through. To pass the time, we saved the cream to make butter and chocolate sour cream drop cookies. My family and our neighbors enjoyed every one of those 30 dozen cookies.
Travel was still hazardous a week later when I had to return to college west of Chicago. At best, the state highway was a very narrow two-lane passage. County roads were still often single lane.
Remembering that blizzard now, I am amused to see it mirrored many realities of my life since then:
* I will get stuck sometimes.
* Caution is advised on one-lane roads or pathways.
* Be as prepared as possible.
* Sometimes, just stay home.
* Look for the helpers.
* Find ways to enjoy the experience.
* Be patient.
* Be adaptable.
Goodness, the mirror also reflects life since March 2020. Have disasters become the norm? Is doomsday next? Absolutely not! Life has always provided roadblocks and struggles.
Keeping three things in mind helps me deal more successfully with challenges. First, I know that getting stuck is the best way to learn. Then, I am determined to keep moving forward, even just half an inch. Third, I am not alone even when it feels that way. Thank you for being on the journey too.
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
