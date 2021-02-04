SSM Health teams are now working to vaccinate all eligible patients age 65 and older. Individuals in this age group are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as approved by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Janesville East started vaccinating patients ages 75 and older on Jan. 28. As of Feb. 3, more than 890 eligible community members have been vaccinated at the clinic site.
“The vaccine clinic is going very well at Dean Medical Group – Janesville East and our teammates at St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville are continuing to vaccinate health care workers, unaffiliated health care workers, police, fire and EMS as well,” said SSM Health Dean Medical Group Southern Region Administrator Dawna Menke.
Statewide, more than 11,000 SSM Health patients in the 75+ age group have been vaccinated.
SSM Health began opening its vaccination clinics to all patients ages 65 and older on Feb. 3. A news release from SSM Health says the phased approach has been helpful in allowing SSM Health to vaccinate eligible patients as quickly, efficiently and equitably as possible.
Patients who are age 65 and older will receive scheduling instructions through MyChart, postal mail or email. SSM Health patients without access to MyChart can call the SSM Health Dean Medical Group hotline: (608) 250-1222. The hotline is available seven days per week from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
"SSM Health knows many people are eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," the news release says. "We are working to vaccinate eligible groups as quickly as vaccine supplies allow."
Individuals interested in receiving a notification when they are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination should fill out our vaccine interest form at https://bit.ly/2MxdWDZ. Filling out this form will not guarantee an immediate appointment, but it will help SSM Health teams identify eligible individuals based on multiple factors including age, risk factors, and individuals identified as members of underserved or vulnerable populations.
The news release says whether a person has received the vaccine or not, it’s important to continue wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing hands often and staying home when sick.
SSM Health will continue to follow vaccination eligibility guidelines set by the Department of Health Services.
For additional SSM Health COVID-19 vaccination updates, please visit https://www.ssmhealth.com/newsroom/2021/1/covid-19-vaccine-rollout-in-wisconsin
