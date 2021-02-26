Frozen Lake Koshkonong once again will be the place to be Saturday (Feb. 27).
An ice fishing derby will be held in memory of Milton resident Matt Schmidt, who died at home while doing something he loved: crafting patterns into the surface of wood.
The first Matt Schmidt Memorial Ice Fishing Derby will begin at 7 a.m. The fishing derby will be run through an app called Fish Donkey. Through the app, you can register, pay your registration fee ($20 per person or $50 per family) and submit your fish for the competition. Prizes will be awarded for the largest walleye, northern pike and pan fish.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no on-site meeting spot. Participants can fish anywhere on the lake.
Also going on now and through 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, is a virtual auction at badgerstateauction.com.
For more information visit www.mattschmidt.us.
According to a Facebook event description, proceeds from the tournament and auction will go to Schmidt’s family.
