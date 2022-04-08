In his diaries, Ezra Goodrich often commented on rail mishaps. Goodrich had a long-standing feud with rail companies and appeared to take every opportunity to snark at rail officials.
One such incident in Milton occurred on Friday, Sept. 20, 1907, when a southbound train on what was then called the Northwestern Road, blew through the gates at the junction crossing of the Milwaukee line, right outside of the Morgan House. The southbound locomotive struck a freight train along the east-west tracks. The locomotive overturned, coming to rest along the tracks in the area that is now just west of Elm Street.
The incident was described in the Sept. 26 issue of the Milton Telephone.
“Early Friday morning a southbound freight on the Northwestern Road, in charge of conductor Petrie, crashed through the gates at the crossing and into a Milwaukee Road freight which had pulled onto the crossing. The engine struck a heavily loaded car of coal, with disastrous results to both. The car of coal was unceremoniously dumped on the side of the track while the engine rolled over and plowed headlong into the gravel on the other side. ...
“The train took the first gate across the St. Paul tracks out and hit the second gate just as it went into the St. Paul train. There were four men in the cab of the engine, but one, a brakeman, jumped before the collision. The other three were still in the cab when it rolled over.
“All escaped practically unhurt, a fact which railroad men who viewed the wreck declared to be almost a miracle.”
Two photos show the aftermath of the wreck. The first photo is taken looking north and the Morgan House can be seen in the background on the left side of the frame. The man standing on the wheel of the tipped locomotive is likely a rail official as he compiles a report. Of note is how onlookers, including children, were allowed an up-close look of the damage.
The story noted that cleanup crews were on the scene almost immediately and in the afternoon, a derrick had been dispatched from Madison to right the upended locomotive.
Goodrich’s observations of the incident were noted in his diary.
“Bad railroad accident here,” Goodrich wrote in his Sept. 20 diary entry. “Engineer asleep, ran into car on St. Paul crossing. Made scrap iron of NW engine. St. Paul car into splinters, and tore up NW track fearfully and split a car of St. Paul coal.”
The newspaper account ended by noting the incident might lead to the installation of interlocking crossing gates. The article appeared to lament the notion of the safety feature by predicting such a move will discourage passenger trains from stopping in the junction. It’s unclear how the interlocking gates would have prevented the Sept. 20 collision or why it would impede passenger service.
“This is the second bad wreck which has occurred at the crossing in the past two years,” the Telephone noted. “Talk of an interlocking crossing is strong among railway men. Should this be done, it would doubtless result in at least some of the passenger trains running through without stopping here.”
Another set of archive photos record the spectacular images of a rear-end collision of two trains along what was called the “Y” in 1912. The “Y” still exists and is used daily by rail companies. The “Y’ accommodates eastbound trains making the sweeping turn south toward Janesville and northbound trains making the turn east toward Milwaukee. For an eastbound train the “Y” begins to split from the main line at Hilltop Drive near the post office. The “Y” rail crosses Municipal Drive and then John Paul Road near Hometown Ace Hardware.
It was at the vicinity of Ace Hardware where on Nov. 19, 1912, a one-car passenger train from Janesville ran into the back of a freight train sitting stationary on the “Y” tracks. The Telephone gave the following account of the mishap.
“A wreck on the south Y attracted a number of sight seers from the villages Tuesday morning. The “dog run” crew running up from Janesville with only a single passenger coach at about 5:45 a.m. smashed into the rear end of a freight train standing on the Y track. The caboose was telescoped by the engine, and the engine lost her stack and was otherwise uninjured. The box car next to the caboose was completely smashed into kindling wood. Luckily no one was in the caboose and no one was hurt, the engineer and fireman jumping to save themselves. The wreck was cleared about noon, passengers in the meantime, running around by Milton.”
The railroads were not immune to natural disasters. On Sept. 8, 1913, the Milton rail depot burned to the ground from a fire started by a lightning strike. It’s unclear when this version of the depot was constructed – perhaps in the 1870s or ‘80s. It was located on the south side of the main rail with a spur wrapping around the south side of the building. After the building burned, the new depot stood on the north side of the main tracks, adjacent to what is now North Goodrich Park.
While the new depot facility was being constructed, a temporary depot office was set up in the Shemmel Hotel, which sat just south of the blacksmith shop on the Milton House campus, land that currently locates the museum parking lot.
In his diary, Ezra Goodrich summed up the fire this way:
“Lightning struck the depot in Milton and it burned last night. It has been patched up and made-over since year one. The old depot site looks naked enough. Don’t hear anyone say they were sorry to see it burn.”
The rebuilt depot was active into the early 1950s. It was abandoned by the rail company in the late 1950s and donated to Milton College, which deeded the property to the village. The building still stands as the City of Milton Community House.